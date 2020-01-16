Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have never been afraid to share their more intimate moments as a couple all over the Internet. The two of them made their relationship public last October, and have remained open and unapologetic about their love for each other ever since. On Wednesday night, Miley posted a mirror selfie video on her Instagram story of her and her boo at the gym, showing off their toned bodies. While Cody was busy doing jump squats, Miley lounged on a bench in rolled up shorts and a sports bra in the foreground as she filmed them both doing their thing. Miley captioned the video, "We have a different idea of 'werking out,'" making a joke about Cody's more productive exercise.

Miley appears topless in the next story, a video of her looking irritated and turning away from Cody while he films her. Miley explains her unimpressed expression in the caption of the video. "When baby f*cks up but wants you to listen to his song … Peep the plugs," she wrote, referring to the barely noticeable AirPods in her ears she's using to drown out Cody's song. We can assume it was all in good fun, since the pair have been going strong since day one despite multiple breakup rumours. While Miley dealt with finalizing her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, Cody was by her side, and he even spent Christmas with Miley's family.