Things aren't slowing down for Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson since they first debuted their relationship just a few weeks ago. Miley and the Australian singer/pop star started dating after Miley ended her relationship with Kaitlynn Carter previous to her marriage ending with Liam Hemsworth.



Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The duo has been spotted out and about yet again since TMZ saw them grabbing some grub at Sherman Oaks' Mexican spot Casa Vega. Miley and Cody pulled up with a group of 10 before heading to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. Sources tell the publication that Cody fronted the bill which is probably why Miley planted a big ol' kiss on Cody in the middle of the restaurant.

Cody previously chatted to PEOPLE about his relationship with Miley and defended the fast progress of their love.

“The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long,” he said, adding how they “found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good.”

He added: “Any girlfriends I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it’s a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more.”