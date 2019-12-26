These two lovebirds appear to be going strong.
Miley Cyrus has had quite the romantic whirlwind this year. After separating from her husband, Liam Hemsworth, less than a year after they tied the knot, Miley jumped from a brief fling with Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, to what looks to be a more serious relationship with Australian pop star, Cody Simpson. Miley and Cody have been linked ever since they were spotted kissing in October, and the two have been attached at the hip ever since, despite multiple breakup rumours. The couple even spent Christmas together with Miley's family, as shown on Miley's Instagram story. The singer posted several photos featuring Cody, including a black and white shot of him surrounded by her and her family members, including dad Billy Ray Cyrus, at her home in Nashville. She also shared some boomerangs of Cody playing guitar on the couch, and another black and white photo, this time of just the two of them. Miley posted a photo of just the blood relatives on her main page, calling them, "America’s most dysfunctional family."
This major step in Miley and Cody's relationship comes days after she settled her divorce from Liam, who filed for divorce in August. The settlement was reportedly quite amicable, due to their prenup and lack of children. Liam has been fairly quiet about the split since it happened, while Miley has been quite open about her feelings.