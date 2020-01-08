Miley Cyrus has never been one to shy away from an experimental change in her overall aesthetic. The 27-year-old pop starlet recently took her Instagram account to reveal a brand new hairstyle that has been raising some eyebrows and being applauded by her devoted fanbase. In a series of Instagram flicks taken yesterday, the "D.R.E.A.M" performer captioned several posts, "New Hair. New Year. NEW MUSIC! 💀," with several images of the multifaceted singer/songwriter sporting a shaggy short mullet, a white t-shirt, dark-tinted sunglasses, boot-cut jeans, and black boots.

Miley Cyrus' anticipated seventh studio album, She Is Miley Cyrus, is expected to be released in the coming months coming off the heels of her 2019 EP, She Is Coming. Despite, Miley's recent $300 million lawsuit settlement over her song "We Can't Stop" and recent divorce with now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, the former Disney child-star has remained in good spirits and in a creative space that will provide the masses with a brand new LP in the near future.

Check out Miley's new mullet do in the images provided below.