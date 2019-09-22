The Internet was on the verge of collapse when Miley Cyrus was seen making out with reality star, Kaitlynn Carter, a mere day after it was revealed that she would be splitting from Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus and Hemsworth were on-and-off for almost ten years, but only married for nine months. In a statement made by Cyrus, she clarified that her and Hemsworth are still on good terms, but drifted apart in certain ways.

Cyrus bounced back quickly by going on a trip to Italy with Carter, where their relationship was exposed to the public through a photo of them kissing on a boat. Carter had also recently separated from her husband of one year, Brody Jenner. Cyrus and Carter were spotted together as recently as last week, strolling around Los Angeles in matching outfits with their arms around one another. Whenever they were seen, they were reported as incredibly touchy, leading people to believe that they were both deeply infatuated.

However, a source told People that “Miley and Kaitlyn broke up,” but “they’re still friends.” “They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” the source added, “but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”