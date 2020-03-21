We're going to need our friends in the South to step forward and confirm this one for us. As COVID-19 turns America's cities into ghost towns and supermarkets are finding it difficult to keep up with the demands of the public, residents are coming up with inventive ways to make their money stretch. Whether they're cutting back on using certain items or creating ways to cut corners, people are doing the most with what they have.



David Livingston / Stringer / Getty Images

Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee shared a tweet on Friday (March 20) that stopped Twitter in its tracks. The conservative politician, pastor, and Huckabee talk show host took to social media to share his advice on what to do just in case you find yourselves wanting toilet paper. "Those of us from rural south know how to handle toilet paper shortage," the Hope, Arkansas native shared. "Eat more corn on the cob! The corn isn't important, but the cobs are free and work great! (Just don't flush them!) You're welcome!"

As people debated whether the former governor was joking or giving real advice about the COVID-19 toilet paper shortage, one Southerner dittoed Mike Huckabee and shared that they were familiar with the practice. "That's exactly what my great grandad did who was a self sustained farmer in Missouri," one person wrote. "These cry babies out there don't realize people used their brains and creativity during the great depression." Check out a few mixed responses below.