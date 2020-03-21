As more late-night talk show hosts, such as Jimmy Fallon, began taking their work home with them, Andy Cohen revealed WWHL would be filming from his home starting Sunday just hours ago. Unfortunately, it appears that he's the latest celebrity to announce he's tested positive for Coronavirus.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, Cohen revealed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus after being in self-quarantine for the last few days. "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," he announced on IG.

Even though he announced that he'd be doing the show from home, even as he was feeling ill, he's revealed that he's made the executive decision to pull the plug on filming from home in order to bounce back quicker. Hopefully, by the time he's back to normal, so will the rest of the world.

"As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves," he wrote.

No one's safe from coronavirus, y'all. Be safe out there and make sure to wash your hands.