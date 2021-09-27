They were once one of the industry's most adored "couple goals," but their relationship has reportedly ended. The romance between Miguel, 35, and his wife Nazanin Mandi, 35, has come to a halt after the couple officially announced their separation. It has been common to hear these two boasting about their 17-year relationship and they often appeared on our timelines in loving photos. It is unclear just how they have been separated, but a representative for the couple shed some light on the breakup.

"After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now," the rep told PEOPLE.



"The couple both wish each other well," they continued. Prior to tying the knot in 2018, the famous couple was engaged for two years after dating for 10.

Back in April, Miguel spoke with Metro News U.K. about his marriage and all seemed well. "Our relationship has never been stronger," he told the outlet. "The majority of our pre-marriage, my albums all happened before I got married, so that meant me not being here was normal. Us being separate for weeks – no more than two and a half weeks we liked to be separated for."

"It was normal, that was the regular thing but that obviously was not the case last year. It actually gave us the opportunity to have a different level," Miguel added. "We dream different and it might be because we’re more in sync and more in touch on a day-to-day level on how we calibrate so we’re always encouraging and doing our best to just be supportive because it’s challenging."



