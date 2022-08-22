Details regarding a motive in the frightening shooting in Atlanta remain scarce, but thankfully, police have a suspect in custody. This afternoon (August 22), Midtown Atlanta was sent into a frenzy after it was reported that an active shooter was on the scene. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the shooter, suspected to be a woman, fired shots at two different locations, killing one person and injuring two others.

The outlet stated that the first shooting occurred in the management office of a condominium around 1:45 p.m. When police responded to that incident, they found one person dead and another wounded.

Reports further stated that while they were still investigating that location, dispatch received a call about another shooting nearby. When officers descended onto that area, they found a third victim, injured, but still alive. A photo of the suspect was quickly shared online and hours later, another image emerged that showed a woman wearing similar clothing standing next to officers at an airport.

”Around 2 o’clock the sirens started going off and then they slowly started blocking off the road,” a witness told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Just a lot of SWAT presence... I don’t want to have this fear of leaving work and having to look out for a shooter now."

This is an ongoing story, so check back for updates as they arise.

