The latest update in Lil Tjay's tragic shooting incident came at the end of June and revealed to fans that the "Goin Up" hitmaker was awake and talking again after sustaining near-fatal injuries just over a month ago. Now, it's been reported that the rapper's alleged shooter – 27-year-old Mohamed Konate – has been arrested as of Friday (July 22) and is currently being held at Rikers Island.

In case you missed it, authorities are under the impression that the shooting was an attempted robbery of Lil Tjay. The 21-year-old was with two friends, Antoine Boyd (22), and Jeffrey Valdez (24) at the time, and all three of the young men were seated in a Dodge Durango near the Bronx's Promenade shopping centre.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The New York native reportedly resisted Konate's attempt to rob him, causing the suspect to allegedly fire shots that struck him in the thoracic cavity, whose function is to hold the rib cage, heart, lungs, esophagus, and other vital organs.

On top of the injuries sustained by Tjay, one of his friends was also shot once, and Konate was wounded as the struggle ensued.

According to investigators, an associate helped the rumoured gunman to a BMW after the shooting. He was then dropped off at Lennox Hill Hospital on Park Avenue in Manhattan's Upper East Side. It's been noted that the identity of Konate's associate will likely remain under wraps, as he's been cooperating with authorities.

For his part, Lil Tjay was airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center to undergo emergency surgery.

Konate's charges include three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and his two associates have been hit with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.





Plenty of rappers have been sending love to Tjay amid his recovery, though Rubi Rose's message for the 21-year-old clearly stands out – read what she had to say here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]