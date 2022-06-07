The murder of 34-year-old rapper Trouble is just one of the troubling stories to come out of Atlanta this past weekend – the other being the reported death of Metro Boomin's mother – but as the days continue to pass, more information about what led up to the incident has become available.

CBS journalist Tori Cooper has been live-tweeting her findings, first revealing that Jamichael Jones, who turned himself in to authorities not long after word of Trouble's passing hit the internet for his alleged involvement, has made his first appearance before a judge.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"The suspect just appeared before a judge and they set his court date for a preliminary hearing on June 15th [at] 1 PM," she wrote.

In another update, Cooper revealed exclusive details from the arrest warrant for Jones that she had obtained. "Court docs say Trouble was asleep in the bed of a woman who told Police her ex-boyfriend (Jamichael Jones) broke in, started fighting her and Trouble before shooting him and taking off."

The report itself directly states, "She woke up to her ex-boyfriend punching her in the face," which eventually escalated into the fatal fight. "[The woman] stated that she and Mr. Jones broke up because approximately a week ago she and Mr. Jones were arguing with each other about him not having a job and not helping her pay the bills."

Jones reportedly punched the anonymous woman in the nose at the time, and when she called 911, he fled the scene. Since then, she said that she had not seen him and he had not been back home.





RIP Trouble.