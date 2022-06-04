Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have reportedly broken up after dating for a year and a half, according to People. The split comes just months after making their red carpet debut at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.

The report comes from a source close to the People who tells the outlet that "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other."



As for why they are separating, the ten-year age gap between the two apparently means Jordan is looking to settle down for the long term, while Harvey isn't there yet.

"Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time," the source explains. "They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."

Neither Jordan nor Harvey have commented on the news publically.

The couple made their relationship official back in January 2021. In the time since, they've appeared to be great for each other. Back In December, Jordan told The Hollywood Reporter that he "finally found what love was" through Harvey. Rumors of a rift between the two began, last month, when Harvey attended the Cannes Film Festival solo for a screening of Final Cut (Coupez!).

Harvey has previously dated Diddy's son Justin, Trey Songz, and Future.

