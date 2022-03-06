Steve Harvey, despite having labeled Michael B. Jordan a "good guy" in the past, says that he's having a "hard" time thinking about the prolific actor marrying his daughter, Lori Harvey. Jordan and Lori have been dating since November 2020.

“Man, this is a hard one,” Steve admitted on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Thursday, when prompted with the idea.

“I’ve given away two daughters. I’ve got four. That’s a really hard one,” he explained. “I would have to say so far — yeah, yeah. No, no, no, man.”



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

While Steve has been supportive throughout their relationship, there have been other times where he's struggled when faced with Jordan and Lori's intimacy.

Speaking with Ellen DeGeneres in January, Harvey admitted that he was uncomfortable when prompted with a sensual photo of the two.

“I’m very uncomfortable with that picture right there,” he told DeGeneres at the time. “I’m not really feeling that picture.”

He went on to joke about Jordan being a "good guy," and hinted that he may be interested in marriage.

“He gave my wife some skis. Who do that?” Steve asked. “Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law.”

[Via]