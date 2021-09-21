True love is in the air for Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan, and it looks like they have parental approval. After the surprising revelation about their romance was confirmed, the couple began posting photos and videos to show just how happy they were. In recent months, Lori and Jordan have opted to keep their private life on lockdown, but in a recent interview, the model spoke about why the Black Panther actor is the right person for her.

"Honestly, he's really good at all the big things, Valentine's Day, birthdays, all that," Harvey said. "But it's the little things, the everyday things that I think really is what makes him special... He just listens to me when I talk."

She isn't the only Harvey singing Jordan's praises, as Steve Harvey seems to think he's the right man for his stepdaughter.

"I don't speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I'm happy for my daughter right now. I really am," Harvey told PEOPLE. "It's the first time I've been happy for her [in a relationship]. And it's the first time she's been happy... He's just a good guy. If he wasn't, get him out of here, 'cause I have ways. But I can't say nothing bad, man. He's just got a great family, man. He's a spiritual guy."

Harvey cracked a joke about Jordan being named as PEOPLE's "Sexiest Man Alive," but turned serious when he added that he isn't concerned with whether or not someone's "cute," but rather if they treat his daughter well.

[via]