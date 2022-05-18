A biography chronicling the life and career of MF DOOM is in the works at Astra House under the title, The Chronicles of Doom: Unraveling Rap’s Masked Iconoclast. The book is being written by veteran music journalist S.H. Fernando Jr., who recently penned the Wu-Tang Clan biography From the Streets of Shaolin: The Wu-Tang Saga.

The book is being described as “a sweeping and definitive biography” that will “recount the rise, fall, redemption and untimely demise of one of Hip Hop’s most enigmatic and influential figures.”



Peter Kramer / Getty Images

Astra House senior editor Danny Vazquez said he “could not be more excited” about the project.

“[MF DOOM]’s story has been recounted endlessly on the internet,” he said, according to HipHopDX. “Amateur music historians have tried, and failed, time and time again, to tell his complete story. S.H. Fernando is here to tell that story — from KMD to Adult Swim to the villain’s final chapter escaping death in the public eye for two whole months before it was announced in the most sensational fashion on New Year’s Eve 2020.”

DOOM's death was announced on December 31, 2020, by his wife months after his passing. To this day, no cause of death has been announced.

Throughout his career, DOOM was respected as one of the greatest voices in the underground hip hop scene. Having released several of the most iconic rap albums of the 2000s, including Mm..Food, Madvillainy, and more, his music has gone on to influence a generation of artists.

Be on the lookout for The Chronicles of Doom: Unraveling Rap’s Masked Iconoclast in 2024.

