Hulu has published the first trailer for the highly anticipated documentary, Look at Me: XXXTentacion. The project will chronicle the controversial rapper's rise in 2015 with his breakout hit, "Look at Me," through his ensuing legal issues in the years to follow, the release of his sophomore album, ?, and more.

The documentary features never-before-seen archival footage of X and includes interviews with his family, friends, and romantic partners. It was originally commissioned by The Fader back in 2017 and has been in production ever since.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

“For someone struggling very openly, to put that on a stage and to offer it up for public consumption, I think is a very special type of courage and service that artists do. [X] was open about his issues. He didn’t necessarily win his battle before we lost him, but he gave us a space to talk about mental health and his internal struggle,” director Sabaah Folayan recently said, according to Billboard.

X was shot and killed during an armed robbery in 2018. In the years since, his estate has released tons of posthumous music, including collaborations with Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Rick Ross, and more.

The upcoming documentary is set to release on Hulu on May 26. The film premiered at SXSW Film Festival, earlier this year.

Check out the trailer for Look at Me: XXXTentacion below.

