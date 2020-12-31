It is with heavy hearts that we are confirming the passing of MF DOOM. The undeniable legend of hip hop was reported to have passed away on October 31st of this year but his family and team just took to Instagram to announce his passing. DOOM was 49.

We received the news directly from a source close to the family, but at the time of writing this, his cause of death has not been publicized.

MF DOOM's team had been relatively active online leading up to a merch drop on October 30th, 2020.

In a heartfelt letter to MF DOOM, his family wrote;

"Begin all things by giving thanks to THE ALL!

To Dumile



The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet.



All my Love

Jasmine



Transitioned October 31,2020"



We wish DOOM's family well and hope that they will be okay in this difficult time.

Rest easy DOOM.