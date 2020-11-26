Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey Nicole Drops Diss Track "Bussin Back"

Just when you thought everyone would come together for the holidays, we have another diss track on our hands. Back in September, Tory Lanez released his Daystar album after a long silence following the July shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion. The Good News rapper fingered Tory as her shooter—an accusation that Lanez has denied since it surfaced. Meanwhile, Megan and her best friend Kelsey Nicole have also been at odds, but the Houston rapper didn't speak about Kelsey until she released her debut studio album. On it, she called out Kelsey on a track titled "Shots Fired" where Megan claimed that her ex-friend took hush-money from Lanez's camp and turned her back on her.

For months, Kelsey has been promising that she would one day share her side of the story, and it seems that "Shots Fired" was the final straw. On Thursday (November 26) Kelsey dropped her diss track "Bussin Back" where she spits rhymes targeting Megan Thee Stallion. Kelsey suggests that Megan has been lying to her label about what happened during the shooting incident and stated that the "WAP" rapper has allowed fame to cloud her judgment.

Megan seemed to respond to the track with a stream of crying laughing emojis. Stream Kelsey Nicole's "Bussin Back" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Are you lying to your label

Do they really know what happened

(Who shot ya)

'Cause you know it wasn't me

I was 10 toes down whenever you had beef

It's a goddamn shame

All you had to do was clear your best friend's name

All you had to do is keep it real and stay the same

But you switched up on me for the money and the fame