Kelsey Nicole
- Pop CultureKelsey Nicole Net Worth 2024: What Is Megan Thee Stallion's Former BFF Worth?Explore Kelsey Nicole's journey in the music industry, her rising profile as an artist, and her estimated net worth.By Rain Adams
- MusicKelsey Nicole & Megan Thee Stallion Drama Continues As Nicki Minaj Reacts To Former's "Big Foot" RemixIf you thought the "Big Foot" drama would be left in last week, you'll be sorely disappointed.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Diss Track Entered Into EvidenceIn 2020, Kelsey dropped "Bussin Back," a track where she claims Megan lied to the DA about her and says she didn't shoot the rapper.By Erika Marie
- NewsMegan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey Nicole Drops Diss Track "Bussin Back"In the song, Kelsey suggests Megan is lying about the July shooting and has allowed fame and money go to her head.By Erika Marie