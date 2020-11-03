Her relationship with Megan Thee Stallion remains a mystery, but it's clear that Kelsey Nicole still has ties to the Houston Hottie's record label. There have been rumors that Megan and Kelsey, once thick-as-thieves best friends, were no longer speaking following the July shooting incident involving Tory Lanez. Megan and Kelsey reportedly no longer follow each other on Instagram, and another one of Megan's friends called out Kelsey for remaining silent about sharing her side of the story regarding the shooting controversy.

On Instagram Live, Kelsey recently said that she'll soon give her account of what happened that fateful evening, but she added that she doesn't feel obligated to tell the public anything at the moment. She popped up again in a video that Carl Crawford, head of Megan's label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, posted to Instagram with Rap-A-Lot Records founder James Prince.

"There's two things that is earned and cannot be bought. What is that?" Kelsey asks as she looks at Prince before he answers. "Respect and loyalty." Kelsey was all smiles as she stood between Crawford and Prince in the clip, and many came down on her because it's well-documented that Megan is at odds with her label.

This entire controversy had been a wild ride, but it seems that there is much more to be told. Kelsey got on Instagram Live to speak about the video and told people to "relax" and said, "That was my friend, of course, I'm gonna defend her." Check out both videos below.