Reports emerged last week revealing that French Montana had been rushed to the hospital. Although at the time, it was revealed that he would be released that day, that wasn't the case. The rapper revealed on Instagram that he's been stuck in the ICU for the last six days and shared a short video of himself lying down in a hospital bed. Luckily for French, he has some good people in his life. Megan Thee Stallion hit the 'Gram to reveal that she recently paid a visit to French while he's been in the hospital. Not only that, she shared some true words of encouragement for French.



"Get your mothafuckin' ass out this mothafuckin' bed and go home! Dang," she said in the camera while French was laughing in the background. "Can't keep a real n***a down."

There's no doubt that Megan's proven to be a solid character on numerous occasions but SZA slid into TheShadeRoom where she confirmed this even further. "Jus came to say Meg really checks on EVERYONE consistently ! She checks on me all the time out the COLD BLUE . A pure heart . BLESS HER IN ALL SHE DOES," SZA commented.

French was suffering from severe stomach pains, nausea, and an elevated heart race last week which is why he was rushed to the hospital. His team suspects that it may have something to do with the constant traveling over the past few weeks. We'll keep you posted but in the meantime, prayers up for French.