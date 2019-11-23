Late this week, French Montana was admitted to the hospital after experiencing severe nausea and an increased heart rate. The entire hip-hop community is praying for his speedy recovery and, today, the details regarding his condition are being made a little clearer.

As they usually do, TMZ managed to snag a copy of the phone call placed from French Montana's Calabasas residence to a 911 dispatcher, describing the situation to an extent. In the audio, a woman can be heard asking for help at the rapper's crib, requesting a vehicle to swing by to bring the Coke Boys representative to the hospital. Much of the tape is bleeped out to protect the artist's safety but enough can be heard to give away the fact that French was possibly intoxicated prior to having these health problems.



A conversation between the police and the dispatcher notes that the cops believe that Montana was under the influence of drugs or alcohol upon arriving at his home. According to the report, officers handcuffed several people when they barged into the spot, finding French asleep in his room and waking him up. The rapper reportedly began yelling because he "didn't know what was going on" and, promptly after, he collapsed.

French Montana's team disputes the fact that he was intoxicated, telling the media outlet that the information is false. Listen to the 911 call here and continue praying for French's recovery.