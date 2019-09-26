Hot Girl Summer may be over but it doesn't mean Hot Girl Fall isn't capable of keeping us warm. Megan Thee Stallion damn near killed the game this past season, dropping off hit songs and showing off her knee capabilities on every stage. Her DaBaby featured track "Cash Shit" was certified Gold by the RIAA at the top of the month landing her second song with such a title behind her hit "Big Ole Freak."

In a recent share to Instagram, the Houston bred rapper not only shows off her fit physique in a crop top, white thong, knee-high zebra boots, and a cowboy hat but she also previews an unreleased song that we can't wait to hear in full. The subject matter is the usual for Megan, rapping about men who aren't on her status when it comes to the bankroll. "Real Hot Girl Shit," she captioned the clip.

“I feel like I have to put on for my city, because we have so many legends and so many greats,” Megan told Rolling Stoneo f her career. “But I don’t feel like we ever really had a female rapper come from Houston or Texas and shut shit down. So that’s where I’m coming from with it.”