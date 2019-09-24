It's been a season of celebration for Megan Thee Stallion as it's recently been announced that her catchphrase "Hot Girl Summer" has been trademarked, but now that the weather is cooling down, it doesn't seem like the term will be of much use. 21 Savage has determined that it's now "F*ckboy Fall," but it looks as if Megan's theme is continuing and it comes with help from Jimmy Fallon and The Roots' Black Thought.

On her No. 1 hit song "Hot Girl Summer," Megan linked up with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign to deliver their anthem, so it was only fitting that she collaborated when crafting her new sketch comedy jam, "Hot Girl Fall." On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy and Megan joined forces with Black Thought to turn out the funny track that highlights all of the ways Fall is a party season.

Fallon, known here by his rap moniker "J Fal," and Megan rap about back-to-school supplies, turkey selfies, pie-baking, pun-worthy Halloween costumes and more while showing off their choreographed dance skills. Black Thought hilariously spits rhymes about his love for plaid and he piles on the layers as Fallon calls his verse, "intense." Check out the light-hearted humor below.