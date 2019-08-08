Paper Magazine is the latest publication to be graced with a cover from one of the hottest artists right now, Megan Thee Stallion. We have all - yes, all - spent the majority of our summers watching videos of the Houston Hottie twerking in various locations. Once we're done ogling or screaming at our screens in amazement, our rational sides kick in and we wonder, "Doesn't that hurt her knees?". If any of you have tried twerking, you know how strenuous it can be on your ligaments. That is, unless you have been doing what Megan does: drinking A LOT of water.

While Megan told Paper that she is not guaranteeing that this regimen will work for everybody, she did leave this piece of advice for those wishing to live their Hot Girl Summer™ to its utmost potential: "Drink a lot of water. Drink some orange juice. Eat your vegetables. Drive a boat." Of course, not all of us aspiring twerkers have access to a boat, but if by boat Megan means drinking alcohol straight from the bottle - as her Instagram posts seem to suggest - then perhaps getting on board is actually an attainable goal.

In the interview, our boat captain also clarifies (again) that Hot Girl Summer is gender neutral and that "stupid boys" are responsible for unnecessarily turning it into a competition, mentions her dream of a Rihanna collab, and endorses Miley Cyrus hopping on the Hot Girl wave ("We want all the Hot Girls we can get.")

Also, get ready for the midnight release of Megan's "Hot Girl Summer" anthem, featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign.