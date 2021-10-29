Megan Thee Stallion has a lot to celebrate lately. This 26-year-old recently celebrated her anniversary with Pardison Fontaine, took photos for her upcoming college graduation, and even dropped off a new project for her fans, called Something for Thee Hotties. While chatting with Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1 on New Music Daily, the “Big Ole Freak” rapper opened up about the making of her latest project, and what she’s got in store for the future.

“I'm having a really good time making music right now because I'm not rushing myself. I feel like I work every single day,” the Houston native shared. “I felt like I was rushing trying to put out projects because I feel like I always got to feed the hotties. So right now how I'm writing, I'm really taking my time. This is the most songs that I've ever recorded.”

According to Thee Stallion, Something for Thee Hotties is “an introduction to [her] next phase of music.” She continued, “this is something that I already did. I've been sitting on these songs so now I'm like, okay, the hotties deserve this. They should have it. And y'all should be prepared for next year.”

Although she didn’t give too many details about the 2022 project, Megan went into great detail about today’s release. She named LilJu, Juicy J, Buddha Bless This Beat, OG Parker, and Hit-Kid as key players in helping her get her latest album ready for the hotties.

“This is my gift to them for Halloween, for Christmas, for Thanksgiving, y'all better be turning up for the rest of the year. I know y'all going to love it,” she told Zane Lowe.

Is there anyone you would like to see Hot Girl Meg collaborate with on her 2022 album? Leave a comment and let us know what you’re thinking.