As cuffing season draws near, so many of our favourite celebrity couples have begun to remind us about the benefits of being boo’d up. Yesterday, Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine celebrated their one year anniversary, complete with some heartwarming social media posts that even made a few fans tear up.

”1 year of fun with you,” the Houston hottie captioned her Instagram photo dump, which is made up of photos of she and her boo on a tropical vacation, a trampoline park, and dressed to the nines together for several big events.

Pardison also stepped up to the occasion, dropping a minute and a half long highlight reel of some of the sweetest moments from their relationship, layered over the romantic track, “All of Me” by John Legend.

“I love you because, you know, your presence is a gift in itself,” the clip starts. At the end, the “Backin’ It Up” rapper says that he and Thee Stallion have “forever to go” after rounding up their first year together.

The anniversary posts have been making their way around Twitter, earning plenty of mixed reactions. While some are so excited to see Megan being loved the way that she deserves to be, others feel let down by the queen of Hot Girl Summer herself, but as Meg once said – “I never said that hot girls can’t have a boyfriend.”

During a recent sit down with Taraji P. Henson, the “WAP” rapper got real about her relationship, telling her friend that for the first time she feels like she’s part of a real team, and that Pardi “makes her brain feel good.”

Watch Pardison Fontaine’s sweet tribute to Megan Thee Stallion below and let us know what you think in the comments.