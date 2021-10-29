Megan Thee Stallion Delivers “Something For Thee Hotties” From Her Archives

It’s a good day for hot girls everywhere. Megan Thee Stallion has delivered a new 21-track project, Something for Thee Hotties, straight from her archives. The nearly featureless project includes an appearance from Juicy J on “Trippy Skit,” but otherwise, Meg carries listeners through with her braggadocious bars.

In her typical fashion, Coach Megan raps plenty about being a bad bitch, having men at her beck and call, and shaking ass like only she can. If you love Thee Stallion for her antics, then you’ll certainly love Something for Thee Hotties.

From the sounds of things, this could be the last music we’ll be hearing from Meg in 2021. “Freestyles y’all been asking for plus a few unreleased songs from my archives to hold y’all over for the rest of the year,” she captioned the album’s announcement post from last week.

On top of the release, the 26-year-old has also been celebrating her upcoming college graduation. Talk about real hot girl shit!

Streaming Something for Thee Hotties below and leave your favourite track in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Tuned In Freestyle

2. Megan Monday Freestyle

3. Trippy Skit (feat. Juicy J)

4. Southside Forever Freestyle

5. Outta Town Freestyle

6. Megan’s Piano

7. VickeeLo and Dino Btw Skit

8. Eat It

9. All Of It

10. Warning

11. Kitty Kat

12. Tina Snow Interlude

13. God’s Favorite

14. Let Me See It

15. Opposite Day

16. Freakend

17. Bae Goals

18. Pipe Up

19. Bless The Booth Freestyle

20. Thot Shit

21. To Thee Hotties