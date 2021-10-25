It's a season of celebration for Megan Thee Stallion. Last week, the Houston Hottie and her beau Pardison Fontaine were sharing all sorts of videos and images of their one-year anniversary festivities as they took some romantic time away from the hustle and bustle of the industry. Now that their holiday is over, Megan has returned to social media with news that her graduation is upon her.

For years, Megan has been keeping her fans updated on the progression of her college education. The rapper has been a part-time student at Texas Southern University as she completes her degree in healthcare administration while balancing her global superstar music career.



Chris Graythen / Staff / Getty Images

Megan has expressed interest in creating a healthcare facility postgraduation and even suggested that she planned on hiring her classmates. "2021 finna graduate collegeeee [tongue out emoji] taking my graduation pics today [crying emoji] I can’t wait for y’all to see," she wrote to an image of her decorated cap that reads "Real Hot Girl Sh*t."

Back in July, Megan said she wanted some of her hotties to attend her graduation and encouraged her fans, telling them they can continue their education at their own pace if they so desire.

"My college experience has been a roller coaster!" she said at the time. "I started at PV went to some community colleges in between and I’m ending at TSU. Don’t get discouraged! You can chase your dreams and your education at the same time [clapping hands emoji]." Congratulations to Megan! Check out her post below.