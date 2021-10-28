As she gears up to finish her college education, Megan Thee Stallion is also preparing to drop Something for Thee Hotties this Friday. Yesterday morning, the 26-year-old shared the tracklist for the upcoming project, which features plenty of iconic freestyles and no features.

Fans of the H-town Hottie will be able to stream “Megan Monday Freestyle,” “Tina Snow Interlude,” “Let Me See It,” “Freakend,” and “Bless The Booth Freestyle,” as of midnight. All in all, the new project has a total of 15 tracks than Thee Stallion hopes will “hold us over until the end of the year.”

“My gift to my hotties 10/29,” Megan shared on Instagram last week. “Freestyles y’all been asking for plus a few unreleased songs from my archives.” If the “Freak Nasty,” rapper delivers like we think she will, then this weekend will definitely be one unforgettable Hot Girl Halloween.

It’s worth noting that the Something for Thee Hotties tracklist has “Thot Shit” listed on it. The track has previously trended all over TikTok, prompting tons of users to film videos dancing to it, shaking their booties in true Stallion style. It’s unclear if we’ll be getting a remix of the hit song, or simply a re-release.

Earlier this month, Megan also celebrated her one year anniversary with fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine. The two shared sweet tributes to one another on their Instagram pages, and Pardi spoiled his lover with an icy new necklace that she certainly won’t soon forget.

