Megan Thee Stallion has already made so many of her dreams come true, but Thee Hot Girl is aiming to cross even more things off her bucket list in the near future. During a recent interview with PEOPLE, the "Cash Shit" hitmaker opened up about what artists she'd love to collaborate with after nabbing Beyoncé's iconic feature on the "Savage" remix, which ultimately earned the pair a Grammy.

"Because I've manifested Beyoncé, I feel like I have reached my ultimate goal," the 26-year-old explained. "Well, I also would really, really really love to collab with Rihanna. Like that is my next dream collab," she shared.

Seeing as BadGal RiRi hasn't dropped off a new record since 2016's ANTI, and she just announced that she's pregnant with her first child, it's tough to say whether she'll be hitting up with studio with Coach Meg anytime soon, but we certainly have our fingers crossed for the future.

If you remember back to the tail end of 2021, you may recall a point in time when you couldn't open social media without coming across a video of Thee Stallion performing her booty-shaking "Body" choreography to one of Adele's emotional ballads.





When the hilarious viral moment was brought up, Meg admitted that the English songstress is also on her dream list. "If Adele wants me to come [and] get on the track, be the dancer, I'm there! I'm here for it," the Texas-born rapper told the outlet. "Somebody tell her to call me because I'm ready!"

[Via]