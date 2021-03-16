Both Megan thee Stallion and Beyoncé were among the big winners of the night, with Queen Bey becoming the most awarded women in awards show history after earning her 28th Grammy, and the Houston Hottie winning the coveted Best New Artist category. The ladies also made Grammy history by becoming the first pair of women to win the best rap performance category for their remix of Megan thee Stallion's quarantine hit "Savage." Trailblazer and rap veteran Lil' Kim took to Instagram to pen a special congratulations to the pair for their monumental win.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sharing a lighthearted snap of Bey and Meg the moment they took the stage to accept their award, Kim began, "SCREAMING CONGRATULATIONSâ¼ï¸ To my 2 beautiful Queens â¼ï¸"

She continued by first addressing Megan, letting her know how proud she is to see her take off this way. "I have watched how hard you worked since you stepped on the scene consistent with your work and your love. You are an amazing talent," she gushed.

"Always keep your head to the sky and know you have made your Mommy proud! You deserve it all! May God continue to bless you," she finished.

She addressed her "Queen Bee Soul Sister" Beyoncé next. " I love you sooo much," she wrote. "We came up together and as hard as I saw you work I always knew there was something special about you. You worked so hard to get to where you are and I knew that one day everything that you accomplished would be rewarded."

"You deserve every bit of recognition that you receive and thank you for inspiring all women to be independent and strong. You are EVERYTHING. Thanks for my little screen time ð and including me with all of the strong women in the industry and always showing me love!! I love you BEYONDsay my Queen, Congratulations on making HISTORY," she concluded.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan thanked Kim for the kind words in the comments, showing solidarity between the ladies of hip-hop we hopefully will continue to see.

Congrats to Megan and Bey again on making history!