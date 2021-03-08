It isn't a secret that Megan Thee Stallion is a Hot Girl. The H-Town Hottie is one of the most popular rappers in the world, shutting it down when she releases new music or new pictures. After documenting her bootcamp-style training for a few weeks, the rapper has been flaunting her body-ody-ody whenever the opportunity presents itself and, while she's been known to post a thirst trap every now and again, she just upped her own ante with a string of ice-cold, nearly-nude photos of herself looking like the bad b*tch she is.

Sharing a gallery of shots with the appropriate caption "Body ody ody ody", Young Tina Snow wore a blue shag over her shoulder, strapped up some diamond-studded knee-highs, threw on some elegant jewelry, and covered up for some glamorous pics on Instagram. With a blonde Monroe-esque wig atop her head, many are saying that the Hot Girl has never looked better.

Of course, the color palette of this photoshoot recalls some of Megan's earlier work, possibly teasing a return to the Tina Snow days. People are theorizing that a continuation of that era, with a return to Megan's alter ego, could be in the near future.

Last week, the superstar rapper used her platform for good, announcing that she is helping to rebuild her hometown after it was hit with a disastrous winter freeze. Along with U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Megan is enlisting the help of her friends, partners, and colleagues to raise funds for the reparation and the rebuilding of Houston homes that were damaged this year. Read more about that here.