A few weeks ago, Texas experienced a historic deep freeze that left millions of people in the state without power while also destroying the homes of many individuals whose infrastructure was simply not built to deal with that type of weather. While power has largely been restored, many people are now without homes. Houston-native and self-proclaimed H-Town Hottie Megan thee Stallion is joining forces with U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee and a local charity to help rebuild the homes of those in need.



The "Body" rapper has joined forces with Lee and executives from the National Association of Christian Churches (NACC) Disaster Services to provide help to senior citizens and single moms whose homes were impacted during the deadly winter storms and deep freeze that struck the state last month (February 2021).

The initiative will be backed by heads at brands like Revlon, Fashion Nova, and Coach, as well as her label 300 Entertainment, and Dolce & Gabbana. Her "Body" music video co-star Taraji P. Henson and Maroon 5 have also been listed as donors to the fund, which will continue on for the next two years.

In a statement released by the superstar, she wrote, "Seeing the devastation and hearing the heartbreaking stories that have surfaced, I knew I had to do something to help my hometown."

She continued, "I am so happy that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the NACC and I aligned on the goal of repairing the homes of the elderly and uninsured single moms who are the most vulnerable and often displaced by these kinds of devastating events."

Along with Megan, fellow Houston-natives Travis Scott and Beyoncé have both made efforts aimed at helping relieve some of the disasters.

