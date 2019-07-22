Chance The Rapper recently announced that his debut album titled The Big Day would be dropping this Friday, July 26th and fans are understandably excited. The snippets have sounded pretty great so far and hip-hop heads are curious about how he will follow up the success of Coloring Book. Fans are also excited to find out who will have verses on the album and thanks to a recent Instagram post from Megan Thee Stallion, it looks like she will be one of the featured artists.

Megan explains that Chance hates eating vegetables and she wagered with him that if she sends her verse in on time, he'll have to eat broccoli on camera. The Hot Girl herself made good on her promise and here we have Chance looking absolutely defeated while chomping on some greens.

Okay y’all this is RARE FOOTAGE😂 @chancetherapper does NOT eat vegetables right 😂😂😂 and I’ve been on the road so much that I haven’t been able to record a lot rn," Meg wrote. "I bet him that if I had my verse to him In the amount of time he needed it by he would have to eat broccoli 😂 we see who won."

Megan Thee Stallion has been a rising star in hip-hop over the last year so it's no surprise to see her on such a high-profile release. We're excited to hear what she and Chance have in store on Friday.