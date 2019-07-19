The battle between the Hot Girls and Hot Boys this summer has been real. With Megan Thee Stallion leading for the ladies and Future reppin' for the guys, things have been intense. But what's a summer without an official playlist? Although Future became the de facto leader of the Hot Boys, he simply embraced the title for what it is and came through with a Spotify playlist titled, "Hot Boy Summer." He decided to drop this before Megan had the chance to so you know the Hot Girls were begging for their own soundtrack for the summer.

Megan had to let the Hot Girls know that their soundtrack was coming. After Future released his playlist, she quoted the playlist and wrote, "Lol don’t worry HOT GIRLS I’m abt to drop my playlist brb." Within two hours, the "Hot Girl Summer" playlist was live on Spotify and included songs from herself, Chris Brown, Young Thug, City Girls, YG, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, and more. As for Future, he actually included some Megan Thee Stallion to the playlist, along with other songs from himself, DJ Mustard, Meek Mill, Drake, and more.

With a month and a half left in the summer, we're going to see who ends up winning the summer. The Hot Boys or Hot Girls?

Peep Future and Megan Thee Stallion's respective playlists below.