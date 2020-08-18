A little foot injury wasn't going to stop Megan Thee Stallion from hitting up the strip club. While many are still opting to follow strict COVID-19 quarantine guidelines, others are enjoying their summer out and about. Secret mansion parties are being shut down from coast to coast and underground parties with exotic dancers are money-makers for strippers. Megan Thee Stallion recently put some of her drama behind her and was captured enjoying the scene as videos of her making it rain went viral.



Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty Images

It's unclear where Meg and friends were, but it looked like she was also with Akbar V and Asian Da Brat. In the clip, Megan is clearly seen with her foot bandaged—the first time anyone has had a look at her foot since her shooting incident last month. There has yet to be any more information shared about the ongoing investigation into her case involving Tory Lanez, but we're sure that authorities are holding as much information as they can close to the chest as to not stir up even more controversy. Check out Megan Thee Stallion tossing a few dollar bills below.