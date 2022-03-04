Despite Joe Budden recently denying her a "superstar" title, Megan Thee Stallion returns with another cover feature. The Good News rapper has been pushing forward in all neighboring aspects of her career as fans await more information about a forthcoming project. The Houston Hottie recently caught up with CR Fashion Book and revealed that her next album "has been the most emotional to make." Adding, "I’m finally opening up about things I’ve never publicly spoken about. I’m nervous and excited for my fans to hear this side of my personality."

While that is expected to set the internet on fire, Megan also spoke about her alter egos that often show up in her catalog. "So we got Tina Snow, Hot Girl Meg, and Suga," she said. "Tina Snow is the side of me that’s a little more gangsta and will check you if you’re out of pocket. Hot Girl Meg is carefree and focused on living her best life at all times. Meanwhile, Suga is my more sensitive, sweet, vulnerable side."

While she didn't share whether or not those alter egos would be making appearances on her next record, Megan did praise female emcees who were pioneers in Hip Hop.

“Women are killing the rap game, so there’s no debate about our staying power,” she said. “There’s still work to be done in terms of equality in hip-hop, but it’s come a long way and we have to thank the queens that paved the way for my generation. There is no Megan Thee Stallion without Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Trina, Gangsta Boo, Missy Elliott, Lil Kim, Eve, and so many others.”

She also touched on controversies regarding her sexualized lyrics and dance moves, saying it isn't about "embracing sex" but "the confidence you have in yourself as a woman."

"Being bold is sexy. Sex is not just one-sided, men should not be the only people who are allowed to speak on sex," Megan added. "Women should be able to control the narrative of how they want to be treated, not only in public but in the bedroom. I’m confident in myself and I try to set an example for all my ladies to embrace their confidence and sexuality."

Check out a few photos from her feature below.

