Joe Budden has been in several headlines this week regarding female rappers. Whether it be his highly anticipated upcoming interview with Nicki Minaj or him showing Cardi B some love, Budden has made some notable remarks.

Now, it seems Budden is taking a little more of a sour approach towards Megan Thee Stallion, as he aired out some of his anger about her position in the rap game on his podcast recently. Budden did not agree with some fans thinking Meg is a superstar, saying her album sales do not reflect that status: "You're not a superstar if you can't sell an album, what the f**k are we talking about right now? What stops her from being a superstar if we're taking out sales? She ain't sold sh*t. Got every brand deal in the world, but also has all the backing from different people. She's got a lot going on. That's the game today."

Budden recognized that artists get more marketing and brand deals now than ever before, but that should not be a measurement for deciding if somebody is of superstar status: "Griselda has a lot going on (too). There's mad artists that have a lot going on, your management team as got to be a whole f**king team of people. You got to have a team of know-it-all people."

But, Budden knows to be able to sell albums, you should be smart about when you release. He also says artists of major status like Adele get major attention when they drop, and Megan Thee Stallion does not garner that attention: "Y'all are just making rules up. You still got to know how to sell a f**king album. When Adele come out, you gotta move. When n****s come out, you gotta move. When a superstar comes out, you mortal, mere minion n****s have to move. Nobody does that for Lil Nas X, nobody does that for the seven Meg Thee Stallion releases that dropped over the past two years. What are we saying?"

Do y'all agree with what Joe had to say?