Despite giving a clap back to remarks he made about her last month, Cardi B has praised Joe Budden for always supporting her career. It was just a few weeks ago when Budden took to his famed podcast to speak about Cardi having "mad time" to do whatever she wants because she's sitting on top of the world and not working on a project.

"I have mad time because I'm not doing an album and I have all the money in the world, so much so, you see me every month trying to give it away," Budden said on his podcast, speaking as Cardi. "I'm giving Offset money, I'm buying a house over here, a house over here, I'm paying for funerals."

Cardi quickly issued a post and delete where she interpreted the remarks as calling her lazy, but everything is all good between the Love & Hip Hop New York stars. A more recent clip of Budden calling Cardi a "superstar" went viral, prompting the "Up" rapper to retweet the video with a message.

"I told y’all he always believed in me," Cardi wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself with Budden and former The Joe Budden Podcast co-host Rory Farrell. "That’s why I always got love for him even when he gets me mad …That’s my mean uncle." Check out the love exchange below.