For reasons unknown, people have really been going after Megan Thee Stallion for something she has no control over what so ever: her height. In what appears to be a since-deleted tweet a troll commented on Megan's 5'10 stature in a negative way sparking the "Cash Shit" rapper to respond defending her appearance. "5’10 and taller in my heels... what abt it ?" she wrote.

The responses to the tweet saw many people taking Megan's side, even suggesting Megan to collaborate with Iggy Azalea since they're the same height as well asking what everyone really thought "Stallion" in her name stood for.

"Y’all be thinking y’all insulting me by calling me tall 😂 bitch I been tall all my life and still get any man I want 😛" she added.



Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

In other Megan news, she recently responded to homophobic tweets she made in 2012. "You going this far over a tweet from 2012 ? that obviously meant no harm coming from me in high school, you mfs are sick," she wrote, adding, "I’ve already apologized for tweets that obviously do not represent my views now. I don’t do nothing but show love to everyone so just stop."