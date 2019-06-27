Houston Hottie Megan Thee Stallion got into a bit of trouble lately when a series of homophobic tweets she had penned years ago resurfaced. The tweets, stemming from as early as 2011, show a consistent streak of extremely homophobic views shared by the singer. "This lil f****t just pissed me off," was what one of them said, hinting at the use of the f-word. Considering the time of those tweets and the singer's current age, we can confirm that The Stallion was about 17 or 18 at the time. Although celebrities seem to find themselves in situations wherein they must defend their prior tweets, as we've seen with famed individuals like Kevin Hart, Megan Thee Stallion chose to shut it all down very quickly. When someone attempted to put her on blast because of the old tweets, she checked them immediately.

"You going this far over a tweet from 2012?" she wrote. "That obviously meant no harm coming from me in high school, you mfs are sick." The user who asked the question has since deleted the tweet. She then addressed the actual tweets and re-apologized. "I've already apologized for tweets that obviously do not represent my views now. I don't do nothing but show love to everyone so just stop."

