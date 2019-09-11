You can't help but be happy for Megan Thee Stallion. The 24-year-old Houston spitter is experiencing career growth at an unprecedented rate, releasing her project Fever and subsequently growing on everybody in a matter of weeks. Now, she's one of the most well-known names among female rappers and her "Hot Girl Summer" collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign helped her reach a new level. We're all waiting to see what Young Tina Snow will do next and between her regular twerking sessions on social media, the superstar decided to see what was happening at New York Fashion Week.

It's one of the most exciting times of the year for anybody interested in fashion. For the next few days, we'll be seeing glimpses of the upcoming style trends to look out for and Megan Thee Stallion made sure she was front and center to ensure she didn't miss out on anything. At the Coach 1941 show, Meg was photographed alongside two men that the internet just couldn't handle. Michael B. Jordan and Kyrie Irving are two men that always capture the imagination of Twitter's wildest fan theories so when Meg was seated between them, people were understandably excited.

Check out some of the fan reactions below.

[via]