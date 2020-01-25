Megan Thee Stallion came in the game and quickly befriended everyone. Her "Drive The Boat" Instagram posts showed her pouring liquor down the gullets of some of the biggest names in hip hop. It became immediately clear that Meg was the kind of person you want to be around, always bringing the party. The list of rappers that the Houston Hottie is cool with just grew by one more, as she partied with The Game on Friday night (Jan. 24).

The Game posted a video on Instagram of himself and Meg ushering in #GrammyWeekend at a nightclub in Los Angeles. She giddily raps along to her new single, "B.I.T.C.H", which blasts out of the venue's speakers. The Game mouths some words that are difficult to make out, but considering the song just dropped yesterday, it would be impressive if he already knows it by heart. He spun the situation into a bar for his caption, writing: "Pulled up on a stallion tonite in a GT500 wit 2200 horse power." The line seems like a play on Megan Thee STALLION and a MUSTANG GT500, but The Game warned "that's gone go over they head tho...."

Meg also jammed to "B.I.T.C.H" in a slow-motion twerking clip.