It looks like Meek Mill has a new remix on the way. Over the weekend, Meek took to his IG story to preview an upcoming remix he did for Pop Smoke’s new banger “Welcome To The Party.” The record, which dropped back in May, currently has nearly 7 million views on Youtube and is quickly becoming a viral hit, therefore making Meek’s presence all the more better.

However, Meek doesn’t look to be the only one remixing the record. UK rapper Skepta can also be heard in the beginning of the clip, confirming his appearance on the remix as well. But that’s not all. A couple weeks ago, we heard rumors that Nicki Minaj also laid down a verse for the record, which has yet to see the light of day, but we heard a preview of that (which you can to below).

“That aint it, you know my body Im really this rich,” Meek can be heard rapping on the snippet.

While we wait for the official remix to drop, check out a teaser that Meek just shared (below) and let us know what you think. Nicki snippet can also be heard (below) as well.