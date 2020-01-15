Meek Mill makes his big screen debut this year with his role in the Angel Manuel Soto film, Charm City Kings. The first official trailer for the movie was released on Wednesday, and shows Meek's character, Blax, serving as the leader of the Baltimore dirt biking squad, Midnight Clique. 14-year-old Mouse, played by Jahi Di’Allo Winston, is desperate to become a part of the Midnight Clique. After Blax takes him under his wing, Mouse quickly finds himself torn between the straight-and-narrow path and a lifestyles filled with fast money and violence.

Charm City Kings was inspired by Lotfy Nathan's 2013 documentary, 12 O'Clock Boys, which was the original title for the feature film. Soto's film will have its debut at Sundance Film Festival later this month, and is set to hit select theatres on April 10th followed by a wide release on April 17th. Starring alongside Meek and Jahi in the film are Will Catlett, Teyonah Parris, Donielle Tremaine Hansley, and Kezii Curtis. The screenplay was written by Sherman Payne, and the story was developed by Chris Boyd, Kirk Sullivan, and the Oscar-winning director of Moonlight, Barry Jenkins. Among the producers of the film are Caleeb Pinkett, Clarence Hammond, and Marc Bienstock, with both Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith serving as executive producers along with James Lassiter.