Meek Mill says fans will need an "ETH address" before they can listen to his new mixtape. The Philidelphia rapper discussed cryptocurrency and the blockchain on Twitter, over the weekend.

"I got a whole mixtape can I block chain it? Where is jimmy eTh ?????????" Mill wrote in one tweet.

He added: "I need everybody that rock wit me to learn about stocks and crypto currency!!!!!! ASAP!!!!!!"

On Sunday, he revealed that getting into cryptocurrency would be crucial if fans want to hear his upcoming music: "You gone need a eTh address to hear this new mixtape … google how to get one asap! Now I can really rap."



In addition to taking an interest in cryptocurrency, Meek has also said that he wants to release an entire album as an NFT. Mill revealed that he'll be doing so back in April.

"I’m doing a nft album as soon as im out my deal," he said on Twitter at the time.

NFTs are continuing to gain popularity in the hip-hop industry. Last week, Eminem dropped $452,000 on an exclusive one-of-one "Eminape" design from Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Check out Meek Mill's recent tweets below.

