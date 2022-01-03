Eminem has officially jumped into the NFT game, acquiring an exclusive one-of-one "Eminape" design from Bored Ape Yacht Club. According to multiple sources, the Detroit-born hip-hop icon spent over $452,000 (123.45 ETH) on his purchase.

With the NFT craze leading us into the new year, it looks like the newly-fledged technology won't be letting up -- at least for a while. After rappers, including Gunna and Meek Mill, recently got into NFTs, Eminem did some research on the trend and decided that it could be a solid financial avenue for him to explore, making his first BAYC purchase and taking ownership of the "Eminape." The NFT, which was designed specifically with the rapper in mind, features an ape wearing Eminem's signature hat, which he has often rocked over the course of the last few years.

Em didn't publicize his NFT purchase but the news got out quickly on social media after he updated his profile pictures on Twitter and Instagram with the "Eminape."



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

There has been some controversy stemming from rappers' involvement in NFTs after it was reported that 6ix9ine's previous "Trollz" NFTs might have been a scam, as his fans have claimed. Read more about that here.

