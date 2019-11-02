If you listened to Boosie Badazz' latest project, Bad Azz Zay with Zaytoven, you probably heard track 2, "Dangerous Job." On the song, Boosie explains exactly why it's dangerous to be a rapper, even mentioning Meek Mill's recent stint in prison over a "probation violation" for popping a wheelie. Boosie wasn't lying, either. We constantly hear about rappers getting into trouble with the law and it would be lazy to conclude that it only occurs because of the content in their songs.

Meek Mill recently sat down as a panelist at the Players Coalition Town Hall where he broke down exactly why being a rapper is dangerous. Now, Meek knows first hand from his own experiences throughout his career. He explained to the other panelists that his life is at risk just because he's famous and in Philly, he's aware of the ruthlessness in the streets.

"If I was in Miami, and it was time to go to the club tonight. Me, I would go to the club. A rapper's job is dangerous. We lose our lives, we get shot at. I would go to the club," he said. "Now, you tell me you want to go to the club [in Philly]. You know 9/10 [why] I wouldn't go? When you come outside, ain't no police outside. So what we gotta turn to? Our friends that got gun license. You got to survive, just to stay alive. So if it ain't safe -- me, I got money, I got resources, I got a back-end so I don't have to resort to criminology but I know, I come from that life. I'm not that far away."

Check out the entire Player's Coalition Town Hall below.