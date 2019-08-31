mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Boosie Badazz & Zaytoven Join Forces On New Banger "Dangerous Job"

Aron A.
August 30, 2019 20:58
From ATL to Baton Rouge.


Over the past few months, Boosie's been more active on social, providing sometimes controversial commentary on current affairs, than he has in the rap game. However, he's back to the studio to create more gospel for the streets. The rapper took to Instagram to announce his new single and now, he presents it in its entirety.

Boosie Badazz and Zaytoven let off their new single, "Dangerous Job" earlier today which is set to drop next month on September 20th. Zaytoven cooks up a massive trap instrumental as Boosie details his commitment to the streets and to the rap game. His new single arrives a few weeks since he dropped off his single, "No Suicide" which touches on some serious topics in hopes to provide some sort of guidance and hope to who ever is listening.

Peep "Dangerous Job" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Or we goin to jail the prosecutors hate us too
We in a living hell, our baby mamas want our money
And they raisin' hell, this shit ain't right 
Send that man to jail for ridin' a mothafuckin' bike
Plus we gotta keep a pistol every mothafuckin' night
Because there's always different people when we hoppin' off of flights

Boosie Badazz Zaytoven new song new project
